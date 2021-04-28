Myanmar pro-democracy protest leader faces murder, treason charges

Myanmar authorities have filed several law suits against one of the main leaders of the campaign against military rule including cases related to murder and treason, the state broadcaster announced on Wednesday.
Wai Moe Naing was arrested on April 15 when security men rammed him with a car as he led a motorbike protest rally in the central town of Monywa.
Myanmar Television, in its main evening news bulletin, broadcast a list of charges filed against him, including murder and treason.
This is the video evidence. Ko Wai Moe Naing, a #Monywa community leader, was abducted at around 2pm near the top of Yingmar Myaing Road on Tharsi Road, where the main strike began. They hit him with their truck and abducted.— Sitt Thiha Naing (@Sittthiha9) April 15, 2021
