Nationalistic Palestinian activity stopped by police at Damascus Gate

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 26, 2021 23:53
Hundreds of Palestinian youth gathered at Damascus Gate on Monday night to celebrate Ramadan. Police started to break up the crowed and chase them out when they began to cry "In spirit and blood we will redeem Palestine," and wave Palestinian flags, N12 reported on Monday night. 
One has been arrested by Israel Police, Palestinian media reported. 
According to the report, hundreds more passed through the Gate on their way out of the Temple Mount without causing a disturbance. 
Another chant that was heard was "Thousands of shahid (martyr) are on their way to al-Aqsa." 
