Netanyahu meets again with Bulgarian PM on Friday

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 10, 2020 08:46
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held another meeting Friday morning with Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov in Varna, Bulgaria.
The two leaders discussed continued cooperation between their two countries in security, economics and technology.In light of the intention of Israel, Greece and Cyprus to promote the construction of the East-Med pipeline for the export of gas to Europe, the prime ministers also discussed cooperation in this area. Netanyahu said on Thursday that he believes that part of the gas will also reach Bulgaria.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu flew to Bulgaria on Thursday to meet with the heads of four Balkan countries and further his policy of forging sub-alliances inside the EU to counteract what he views as hostile treatment of Israel from Brussels.
Herb Keinon contributed to this report.
Entrance to Jerusalem blocked by protesters
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/10/2020 08:38 AM
Mainland China reports 8 new coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/10/2020 03:08 AM
Canada, US set to extend border closure - report
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/10/2020 12:00 AM
A Palestinian caught trying to infiltrate Itamar with a knife
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/09/2020 10:52 PM
US CDC reports 17,598 new coronavirus cases, 550 new deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/09/2020 10:40 PM
5.7 magnitude earthquake hits southern Iran
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/09/2020 10:08 PM
Coronavirus update: 101 new cases since midnight
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/09/2020 07:26 PM
Likud and Blue and White agree on cannabis legislation
  • By ERIC BENDER/MAARIV, ANNA BARSKY/MAARIV
  • 06/09/2020 07:02 PM
Burundi's outgoing president dies of heart attack
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/09/2020 06:48 PM
Eiffel Tower to reopen June 25 – statement
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/09/2020 06:19 PM
African migrant boat sinks off coast of Tunisia, killing at least 20
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/09/2020 05:21 PM
Parent in Yehud tests positive for COVID-19, schools close
  • By STAV NAMER/MAARIV
  • 06/09/2020 03:24 PM
UN expert reports widespread food shortages, 'starving' in North Korea
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/09/2020 03:15 PM
Bank of Israel director-general Hezi Kalo announces retirement
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 06/09/2020 12:41 PM
Gantz tasks Amir Eshel to find new head of National Emergency Authority
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/09/2020 12:30 PM
