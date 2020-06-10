Netanyahu meets again with Bulgarian PM on Friday

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held another meeting Friday morning with Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov in Varna, Bulgaria.The two leaders discussed continued cooperation between their two countries in security, economics and technology.In light of the intention of Israel, Greece and Cyprus to promote the construction of the East-Med pipeline for the export of gas to Europe, the prime ministers also discussed cooperation in this area. Netanyahu said on Thursday that he believes that part of the gas will also reach Bulgaria.Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu flew to Bulgaria on Thursday to meet with the heads of four Balkan countries and further his policy of forging sub-alliances inside the EU to counteract what he views as hostile treatment of Israel from Brussels.Herb Keinon contributed to this report.