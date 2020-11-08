Netanyahu opens cabinet meeting with congratulations to Biden

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated US President-elect Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris in his message to Sunday’s cabinet meeting, conducted over video conference.“I have a personal, long and warm connection with Joe Biden for nearly 40 years,” Netanyahu said, “and I know him to be a great friend of the State of Israel.”Netanyahu expressed certainty that he and Biden will work well together and continue to strengthen the US-Israel relationship, in the video message relayed several hours after he tweeted his congratulations.The prime minister also thanked US President Donald Trump “for the great friendship he showed to the State of Israel and to me, personally.“I praise him for his recognition of Jerusalem and the Golan, for his standing up to Iran, for the historic peace treaties and for bringing the alliance between Israel and the US to unprecedented heights. Thank you, President Trump,” Netanyahu said.