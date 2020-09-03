Netanyahu to appear for plenary discussion after 40 signatures obtained

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will appear next Wednesday for a discussion on the "disgraceful failure of the prime minister in managing the economic and health crisis."This discussion will take place after the number of signatures required for the debate, which was initiated by Yesh Atid-Telem, was obtained in the Knesset plenum in the presence of the prime minister."The coronavirus crisis is unmanaged. The economic situation of Israeli citizens is not improving and the morbidity figures are only growing. The government is losing public trust. The numerous protests and public outrage against the government that was set up to treat the corona should reach the prime minister directly," said Yesh Atid-Telem MK Meir Cohen.
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and
13:00
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM
Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574
Telephone +972-3-761-9056
Fax: 972-3-561-3699
E-mail: subs@jpost.com