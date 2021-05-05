Does 2013 media attack on Bennett help, hurt PM Netanyahu at trial?

The second day of cross-examination of former Walla CEO Ilan Yeshua started on Wednesday before the Jerusalem District Court in the public corruption trial of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Bezeq and Walla owner Shaul Elovitch.



Elovitch lawyer Jacques Chen blew a hole in the prosecution's case, proving that two of three negative articles allegedly requested by Netanyahu relating to Naftali Bennett never went online.



When the prosecution presented Yeshua's testimony, it only mentioned that one article was blocked by Yeshua, but did not note that the majority of the articles did not go up.



The fact that a majority of the articles were never posted supports the defense’s argument that Yeshua and Walla were acting independently and not following orders from Netanyahu and Elovitch all of the time.



According to the amended indictment, from January 17-19, 2013 – days before the election of January 22 – Netanyahu, through messengers, made no fewer than six demands to Walla owner Elovitch to influence media coverage positively for him and negatively for Naftali Bennett and the Bayit Yehudi Party.



All of the Netanyahu-Elovitch plans allegedly led to the coverage the prime minister sought, including negative coverage of Bennett’s wife allegedly eating at a nonkosher restaurant, and negative coverage of Bennett's father, in exchange for the prime minister helping Elovitch’s Bezeq obtain NIS 1 billion ($300 million) in profits. All of the Netanyahu-Elovitch plans allegedly led to the coverage the prime minister sought, including negative coverage of Bennett’s wife allegedly eating at a nonkosher restaurant, and negative coverage of Bennett's father, in exchange for the prime minister helping Elovitch’s Bezeq obtain NIS 1 billion ($300 million) in profits.

However, now it has been shown that the requested articles about Bennett's wife and father were never posted.



In a moment that showed the struggle between Yeshua and Chen, the former Walla CEO tried to clean up the issue, starting by saying, "I agree that the one article did not go up, but" and before he could finish, Chen interrupted, "you mean two articles."



Yeshua then had to stop and admitted, "the two articles."

