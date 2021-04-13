Netanyahu: 'We will bring our captives and missing home'

The ceremony for Remembrance Day for the Fallen of Israel’s Wars began on Tuesday evening at Jerusalem's Yad Lebanim center. The prime minister, the Knesset speaker, the chief justice of the Supreme Court, and the mayor of Jerusalem attended the event.Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu opened his speech by consoling families of the fallen for their loss and the difficulties the coronavirus has presented in mourning and coping with death. He related his personal loss, when his brother Yoni Netanyahu died in the mission to rescue those kidnapped in Entebbe, Uganda. "Each of us remembers the awful moment when he stood next to a mound of ashes. We were shattered, a shattering that scars us deeply," the prime minister said. With that Netanyahu pledged, "We will make every effort to bring our captives and missing home. This is a sacred mission that we cannot let go.""We long for their return to the homeland... We are holding their dear families, who are dealing with longing and uncertainty. We will not stop exhausting every effort in order to bring them home, " added Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin.
