New COVID-19 mutation will force more Israelis to isolate



"We are already working to stop flights to Israel from countries to which the British coronavirus mutation has arrived," Head of Public Health Services Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis told 103FM on Sunday morning, citing South Africa, England and Australia as examples.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and scientists announced on Saturday that the new strain of coronavirus identified in the country is up to 70% more infectious.

Johnson also said London and southeast England, which are currently in the highest level of a three-tier system of rules, would now be placed in a new Tier 4 level, effectively reversing planned Christmas celebrations across the country.

While the strain is definitely more infectious, scientists say it is not known to be more lethal resistant to vaccines.

"This mutation causes a faster infection, there is no evidence that it is resistant to the vaccine that was developed," Health Ministry director-general Chezy Levy told Kan Bet Radio on Sunday morning.

Netherlands announced that it will ban flights carrying passengers from the United Kingdom from Sunday as a result of the newly discovered variant.

The statement added that in early December, sampling of a case in the Netherlands had revealed the same virus strain as that found in the UK.

