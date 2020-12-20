The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
New COVID-19 mutation will force more Israelis to isolate

While the strain is up to 70% more infectious, scientists say it is not known to be more lethal resistant to vaccines.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, REUTERS  
DECEMBER 20, 2020 08:07
A man wearing a mask walks in the departures terminal after Israel said it will require anyone arriving from overseas to self-quarantine for 14 days as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus, at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020.
Following the emergence of a new variant of the novel coronavirus, Israel's coronavirus cabinet announced on Sunday morning that it would recommend that Israelis returning from Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, Denmark and England stay in quarantine in a coronavirus hotel upon their return, Ynet reported.
 
"We are already working to stop flights to Israel from countries to which the British coronavirus mutation has arrived," Head of Public Health Services Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis told 103FM on Sunday morning, citing South Africa, England and Australia as examples.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and scientists announced on Saturday that the new strain of coronavirus identified in the country is up to 70% more infectious.
Johnson also said London and southeast England, which are currently in the highest level of a three-tier system of rules, would now be placed in a new Tier 4 level, effectively reversing planned Christmas celebrations across the country.
While the strain is definitely more infectious, scientists say it is not known to be more lethal resistant to vaccines.
"This mutation causes a faster infection, there is no evidence that it is resistant to the vaccine that was developed," Health Ministry director-general Chezy Levy told Kan Bet Radio on Sunday morning.
Netherlands announced that it will ban flights carrying passengers from the United Kingdom from Sunday as a result of the newly discovered variant.
The statement added that in early December, sampling of a case in the Netherlands had revealed the same virus strain as that found in the UK.


