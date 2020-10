The committee originally approved the Health Ministry's recommendation to declare Majdal Shams a restricted area starting from Monday, October 26, at 6:00 PM, until Saturday, October 31 at 6:00 PM.

A new coronavirus lockdown will be imposed on the northern village of Bu'eine Nujeidat next week and the lockdown on Majdal Shams was extended until November 5 by the Ministerial Committee for the Declaration of a Restricted Area on Friday.