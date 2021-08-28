'Night Harassment Units' gathering on Gaza border - report

Palestinian media reported at about 8 PM Saturday that Gazan "Night Harassment Units" gathering on its border with Israel, according to Kan.

A Palestinian was wounded by IDF fire at a point on the fence east of Gaza city, according to Kan and Palestinian sources.

Earlier on Saturday, a 12-year-old boy who was present at the violent riots on the border last Saturday died due to wounds he sustained during the violence.

"The period of calm [Israel] has experienced has passed, and it has to prepare for the sounds of our explosions. We will continue our popular movement until the complete lifting of the siege on the Gaza Strip," the night units warned in a statement earlier on Saturday.