Nine additional malls to open on Friday morning

In a lottery held on Thursday night, nine more malls were selected to participate in the pilot:

The malls which have already been announced are Azrieli Ayalon in Tel Aviv, Azrieli Haifa, Azrieli Jerusalem, Ofer Grand Mall in Petah Tikva, Ofer Grand Canyon Mall Beersheba and Ofer Kiryon in Kiryat Bialik. Big Fashion Beit Shemesh, Center 1 Jerusalem, Arad Mall, Em Haderech on route 4, Seven Stars Mall Herzliya, Sharonim Mall in Hod Hasharon, Lev Hamifratz Haifa, Arena Nahariya, and Nof Hagalil Mall.The malls which have already been announced are Azrieli Ayalon in Tel Aviv, Azrieli Haifa, Azrieli Jerusalem, Ofer Grand Mall in Petah Tikva, Ofer Grand Canyon Mall Beersheba and Ofer Kiryon in Kiryat Bialik.

The Finance Ministry and the Economy Ministry announced 9 additional malls that will open on Friday morning as a part of the government's pilot to reopen malls, adding to the 6 which have already been announced.The activity of the malls will be tested over 10 days, after which it will be decided when and how all the malls around the country will operate.