Oil container explodes in Jerusalem, man injured seriously

An oil container exploded on Ahinoam Street in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Sanhedriya on Wednesday, injuring one man moderately to seriously.
The man was transferred to the hospital by Magen David Adom and Israel Fire and Rescue Services extinguished a fire that broke out after the blast. The background of the incident is being investigated by Israel Police.
