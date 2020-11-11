The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Oil container explodes in Jerusalem, man injured seriously

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 11, 2020 08:57
An oil container exploded on Ahinoam Street in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Sanhedriya on Wednesday, injuring one man moderately to seriously.
The man was transferred to the hospital by Magen David Adom and Israel Fire and Rescue Services extinguished a fire that broke out after the blast. The background of the incident is being investigated by Israel Police.
Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine candidate 92% effective, study shows
Ben-Gurion flight paths changed amid heightened alert with Gaza - report
Israeli judoka wins gold medal in European Championship
Coronavirus in Israel: 663 infected, 1.6% of tests positive
WeWork's chief legal officer, Jennifer Berrent, in talks to leave
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/11/2020 06:02 AM
US reports more than 100,000 COVID-19 cases for 7th day in a row
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/11/2020 06:00 AM
Mexico reports 5,746 new coronavirus cases, 617 new deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/11/2020 03:34 AM
Health Ministry causes IKEA to delay re-opening of stores
Trump lawsuit seeks to block certification of Michigan election results
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/11/2020 02:09 AM
Brazil passes 5.7 million COVID-19 cases, death toll at 162,829
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/11/2020 12:29 AM
French coronavirus cases rise by 22,180
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/10/2020 11:34 PM
Gym owners protest COVID-19 restrictions in Holon, burn fitness equipment
Health Ministry reports 709 new coronavirus patients
Philippine journalist gunned down, 4 years after assassination attempt
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/10/2020 04:32 PM
Former MK and mayor of Or Akiva arrested for allegedly taking bribes
