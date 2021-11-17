The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Oil pipeline explodes in Iranian village - report

The pipeline in southern Iran exploded due to old infrastructure and wear and tear. It is currently unknown whether there are any casualties.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 17, 2021 09:54

Updated: NOVEMBER 17, 2021 10:46
A gas flare on an oil production platform is seen alongside an Iranian flag in the Gulf July 25, 2005 (photo credit: REUTERS/RAHEB HOMAVANDI)
A gas flare on an oil production platform is seen alongside an Iranian flag in the Gulf July 25, 2005
(photo credit: REUTERS/RAHEB HOMAVANDI)
An oil pipeline in the Iranian village of Ramis in the Khuzestan Province exploded on Wednesday morning, Iranian news outlet Tasnim reported.
The southern Iran pipeline exploded due to old infrastructure and wear and tear, the report stated.
The explosion reportedly created small tremors that could be felt in the surrounding areas and residents of Ramis reportedly said the explosion's intensity was so great, an earthquake was felt in the area.
Footage of the pipeline blast and its aftermath can be watched below.
"This accident did not lead to any casualties," a local official from the oil-rich province of Khuzestan told state media, adding that the fire had now been put out.
Many incidents of fires and explosions occurred in Iran over the past 12 months.
An explosion and fire were reported at the Zarand Iranian Steel Company in eastern Iran in June. A week prior, Iran's largest naval ship, the Kharg training support vessel, sank after it was destroyed in a fire.
Additionally, a massive fire was reported at an oil refinery in the southern part of Tehran last week, with no casualties reported in the incident.
Additional fires have been reported at a number of petrochemical plants throughout Iran in recent months.
This is a developing story.


Tags Iran fire oil Explosion
