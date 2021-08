American-born Bond and her horse Donatello 141 lost out as UK's Ben Maher took gold, followed by Sweden's Peder Fredericson and the Netherlands' Maikel van der Vleuten, who won the silver and bronze medals, respectively.

However, Bond still has a chance of returning from Tokyo with a medal around her neck, as she, along with the Israeli equestrian team will look to qualify for the team jumping competition on Friday.

