Omer Yankelevich will not run in the upcoming Knesset elections

Yankelevich revealed that she had told Gantz of her decision a month ago and he had asked her to reconsider. She blamed her departure from politics on a series of reports accusing her of having romantic affairs.

"I personally paid a heavy price," Yankelevich said. "Baseless lies were spread about me. But I chose to ignore the attempts to besmirch me and focus on true public service, rather than settle scores."

Sources in Blue and White said the real reason for Yankelevich's departure was that Gantz did not intend to place her in a realistic slot on the party's list.

Diaspora Affairs Minister Omer Yankelevich informed Blue and White head Benny Gantz on Monday that she will not run in the upcoming Knesset elections.Gantz is expected to reveal Blue and White's list on Tuesday. The top slots are expected to go to ministers Itzik Shmuli, Chili Tropper, Michael Biton, Pnina Tamano-Shata and Orit Farkash-Hacohen.