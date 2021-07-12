Palestinian Authority says 'pay for slay' deduction is terrorism, piracy

The Israeli security cabinet’s decision to deduct NIS 597 million from the tax money Israel collects on behalf of the Palestinian Authority is a crime tantamount to terrorism and piracy, Qadri Abu Bakr, Chairman of the Palestinian Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs Commission, said on Sunday.

Earlier, the security cabinet authorized the deduction of the amount the PA pays to the families of Palestinians who carried out terrorist attacks against Israel from the taxes and tariffs Israel collects on behalf of the Palestinian government.

“These racist actions and the policy of theft of funds estimated at millions of shekels on the pretext that they are paid as salaries to the Palestinian prisoners, as well as to the families of the martyrs, will only increase the determination of the Palestinian leadership to serve these fighters who are defending the homeland against a filthy occupier that practices all forms of terrorism against us and our homeland,” Abu Bakr added.