Dozens of Palestinians, including 20-year-old Shawkat Awad, threw stones directed at IDF soldiers following the funeral of 13-year-old Mohammed al-Alami and were wounded by rubber bullets.

Awad was rushed to Alia Hospital in Hebron, where he died from his wounds.

Awad is the third casualty in as many days from violence between Palestinians and IDF security forces.

A 20-year-old Palestinian was shot and killed by IDF security forces in Beit Umar near Hebron on Thursday, according to Ynet.