Palestinians, IDF clash in Hebron after Herzog's candle-lighting

Violence between Palestinians and IDF forces in Hebron came after President Isaac Herzog lit the first Hanukkah candle at the Cave of the Patriarchs in the West Bank city.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 28, 2021 17:53

Updated: NOVEMBER 28, 2021 18:01
PALESTINIANS CLASH with Israeli soldiers in Hebron earlier this month. (photo credit: WISAM HASHLAMOUN/FLASH90)
PALESTINIANS CLASH with Israeli soldiers in Hebron earlier this month.
(photo credit: WISAM HASHLAMOUN/FLASH90)
Clashes have erupted between Palestinians and IDF forces in Hebron near a checkpoint between the Palestinian and Israeli sections of the city, Palestinian media reported on Sunday evening.
The checkpoint is known by Israelis as Machsom Hashoter (the policeman’s checkpoint) and by Palestinians as Bab al-Zawiya.
Violence between Palestinians and IDF forces in Hebron comes after President Isaac Herzog lit the first Hanukkah candle at the Cave of the Patriarchs in the West Bank city.
On Saturday, Hamas warned of an escalation in violence if Herzog follows through with his plan to light the Hanukkah candle in Hebron, calling it a provocation” and an “attack,” and said that any violence that ensues would be Israel’s fault.
Left-wing Israeli groups have said they oppose the president’s move. Activists from left-wing NGO Peace Now, accompanied by Meretz MK Mossi Raz, protested Herzog's Hebron visit and were met with force from IDF and Israel Police forces.
President Isaac Herzog President Isaac Herzog lights a menorah on the first night of Hanukkah at the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hebron, November 28, 2021. (credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)President Isaac Herzog President Isaac Herzog lights a menorah on the first night of Hanukkah at the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hebron, November 28, 2021. (credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)
The Cave of the Patriarchs, which is also holy to both Jews and Muslims, hosts both Jewish prayer sanctuaries and the Ibrahimi Mosque.


Tags Hebron West Bank cave of patriarchs isaac herzog Palestinian
