Palestinians plot with east Jerusalem resident to steal from Yad Vashem

A group of Palestinians colluded with a resident of east Jerusalem to break into and steal valuables from Yad Vashem, the Wilfrid Israel Museum and Caesarea, court documents published on Monday show, as reported by N12.The string of thefts occurred from August 2020 up until two weeks ago, when they were arrested by police, according to the chief investigator on the case.The group broke into Yad Vashem on August 31, though the monetary value of what was stolen from there is as of yet unclear.A total of 33 statues, worth millions of shekels, were taken from the Wilfrid Israel Museum.