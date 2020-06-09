Parent in Yehud tests positive for COVID-19, schools close

After a parent of children studying in several educational facilities in Yehud, in central Israel, the municipality decided to put all children in those facilities into isolation until results for the family's coronavirus tests come back. "We remind everyone to keep the Health Ministry's guidelines: Put on masks when leaving the house, maintain personal hygiene and keep a social distance of 2 meters between people, as well as avoid public areas if any symptoms appear," the Yehud local government said.