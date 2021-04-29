Penn State student government adopts IHRA definition of antisemitism

The Penn State University Park Student Government (UPUA) voted unanimously on Wednesday to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's (IHRA) definition of antisemitism.The vote follows an April 8 resolution by the student government to fight antisemitism on campus. "Penn State is not immune to the disease of antisemitism," the resolution noted. "In 2019, the Daily Collegian released an article 'History of Hatred: An in-depth look at antisemitism at Penn State' which documented the history of antisemitic events at Penn State, including 17 at Penn State between the years 2001 and 2018."It also cited the 2017 Tree of Life Synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh, the city where Penn State is located.Antisemitism and anti-Zionism on university campuses remains a concern in countries throughout the world, including the US, with many higher learning institutions supporting the Boycott, Divestments and Sanctions (BDS) movement, something many countries around the world have recognized as antisemitic. Last week, the student government of California's Pomona College, part of the Claremont College Consortium, passed a bill that would call for funds to be cut for all student clubs that did not divest from any companies seen as supporting Israel and the Israeli occupation. The companies in question were listed by the United Nations Human Rights Council blacklist, which constituted some 130 companies.
