Peretz, Gantz sign coalition agreement

The agreement calls for Peretz to become economy minister and Labor MK Itzik Shmuli to become welfare minister.

Gantz welcomed the agreement, praising Peretz and Shmuli's commitment so socio-economic issues.

Shmuli said he would make the government's socio-economic policies better for the poorer sectors of the population while stopping the government from taking what he called "irresponsible diplomatic steps and anti-democratic moves."

The agreement is pending approval by Labor's convention on Sunday, which will be held digitally.

Labor Party leader Amir Peretz signed an agreement with Blue and White leader Benny Gantz early Friday to enter the coalition that Gantz will head together with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.