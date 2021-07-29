PM Bennett meets with Gaza border communities, promises 'peace and quiet'

Among those present in the meeting was Sderot mayor Alon Davidi, who was previously on Bennett's Yamina list for the Knesset in the last Israeli elections.

"We will continue to defeat terror on one hand and improve living conditions in Gaza on the other," said Bennett. "I am in favor of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, we need to create a situation where they know they have something to lose," Bennett added.

"We are working to give peace and quiet in the long term to the Gaza border communities and all southern Israelis."

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met with local authority heads of the Gaza border communities on Thursday and discussed security issues along the Gaza border, Israeli media reported.