PMO: Netanyahu spoke with Pfizer CEO again, working on vaccine contract

“I am constantly working to bring vaccines to Israel and today I have important news,” Netanyahu said. “The day before yesterday, Pfizer announced that it has developed a vaccine against the coronavirus with 90% efficacy. The entire world wants to receive its drugs. We are conducting negotiations with them.



“I asked to speak with him and he responded immediately,” the prime minister continued. “It seems that Albert Bourla is proud of his Greek and Jewish heritage from Thessaloniki and he told me he holds the development of relations between Greece and Israel, which I have been leading in recent years, in high regard.”



Israel already has a contract with another American company, Moderna announced late Wednesday that it has enough data to begin its first planned interim analysis of its Phase III trial. Both Pfizer and Moderna use messenger RNA (mRNA) technology that is designed to trigger an immune response without using pathogens, such as actual virus particles. A report by the Coronavirus National Information and Knowledge Center published Wednesday said that, "If Moderna's results are similar to those of Pfizer, it is likely that by the end of 2020, there will be at least two vaccines approved for use against the coronavirus." Eve Young contributed to this report. Netanyahu said that following the conversation he was convinced that "we will complete the contract with Pfizer. This is very important news vis-à-vis bringing many vaccines to you, citizens of Israel. I hope we succeed."