PMO: Netanyahu spoke with Pfizer CEO again, working on vaccine contract

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke overnight with the CEO of Pfizer, Albert Bourla. This was the second conversation in 24 hours.The Prime Minister's Office said that US Deputy Attorney-General Lori Steindorf and the legal advisor for Pfizer joined the call to discuss ways to remove barriers and bureaucratic challenges to signing a contract for the purchase of the company's vaccine candidate. Pfizer announced interim data on its Phase III study earlier this week, which found that its coronavirus vaccine candidate is 90% effective. "Significant progress was made in the conversation, which will enable the signing of an agreement between the State of Israel and Pfizer in the coming days," the PMO said. At the same time, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said that "even in the most optimistic scenarios, a significant amount of [coronavirus] vaccine will not arrive in Israel this year."In an interview with Army Radio on Thursday morning, he reminded the public that "even when there is a vaccine, we should remember the simple facts that even the flu vaccine is only 40 to 60% effective, and we have had that vaccine for many years," and that despite the fact that "the vaccine will help us a lot... even after there is a vaccine we will live in the shadow of coronavirus."Edelstien went on to say he believes that social distancing, focus on good hygiene practices and masks will be necessary for a while longer and even after there is a vaccine.
On Wednesday night, Netanyahu released a video informing the public that he had spoken to Bourla on Wednesday about obtaining the candidate for Israel.
“I am constantly working to bring vaccines to Israel and today I have important news,” Netanyahu said. “The day before yesterday, Pfizer announced that it has developed a vaccine against the coronavirus with 90% efficacy. The entire world wants to receive its drugs. We are conducting negotiations with them.
“I asked to speak with him and he responded immediately,” the prime minister continued. “It seems that Albert Bourla is proud of his Greek and Jewish heritage from Thessaloniki and he told me he holds the development of relations between Greece and Israel, which I have been leading in recent years, in high regard.”
Netanyahu said that following the conversation he was convinced that “we will complete the contract with Pfizer. This is very important news vis-à-vis bringing many vaccines to you, citizens of Israel. I hope we succeed.”Israel already has a contract with another American company, Moderna Inc., to be among the first to obtain its coronavirus vaccine candidate, assuming it is effective and safe.Moderna announced late Wednesday that it has enough data to begin its first planned interim analysis of its Phase III trial.Both Pfizer and Moderna use messenger RNA (mRNA) technology that is designed to trigger an immune response without using pathogens, such as actual virus particles.A report by the Coronavirus National Information and Knowledge Center published Wednesday said that, “If Moderna’s results are similar to those of Pfizer, it is likely that by the end of 2020, there will be at least two vaccines approved for use against the coronavirus."Eve Young contributed to this report.