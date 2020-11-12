The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

PMO: Netanyahu spoke with Pfizer CEO again, working on vaccine contract

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein: "A significant amount of [coronavirus] vaccine will not arrive in Israel this year."

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
NOVEMBER 12, 2020 09:38
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at his office in Jerusalem on September 13. (photo credit: YOAV DUDKEVITCH/REUTERS)
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at his office in Jerusalem on September 13.
(photo credit: YOAV DUDKEVITCH/REUTERS)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke overnight with the CEO of Pfizer, Albert Bourla. This was the second conversation in 24 hours.
The Prime Minister's Office said that US Deputy Attorney-General Lori Steindorf and the legal advisor for Pfizer joined the call to discuss ways to remove barriers and bureaucratic challenges to signing a contract for the purchase of the company's vaccine candidate. 
Pfizer announced interim data on its Phase III study earlier this week, which found that its coronavirus vaccine candidate is 90% effective. 
"Significant progress was made in the conversation, which will enable the signing of an agreement between the State of Israel and Pfizer in the coming days," the PMO said. 
At the same time, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said that "even in the most optimistic scenarios, a significant amount of [coronavirus] vaccine will not arrive in Israel this year."
In an interview with Army Radio on Thursday morning, he reminded the public that "even when there is a vaccine, we should remember the simple facts that even the flu vaccine is only 40 to 60% effective, and we have had that vaccine for many years," and that despite the fact that "the vaccine will help us a lot... even after there is a vaccine we will live in the shadow of coronavirus."
Edelstien went on to say he believes that social distancing, focus on good hygiene practices and masks will be necessary for a while longer and even after there is a vaccine.
On Wednesday night, Netanyahu released a video informing the public that he had spoken to Bourla on Wednesday about obtaining the candidate for Israel.
“I am constantly working to bring vaccines to Israel and today I have important news,” Netanyahu said. “The day before yesterday, Pfizer announced that it has developed a vaccine against the coronavirus with 90% efficacy. The entire world wants to receive its drugs. We are conducting negotiations with them.
 
“I asked to speak with him and he responded immediately,” the prime minister continued. “It seems that Albert Bourla is proud of his Greek and Jewish heritage from Thessaloniki and he told me he holds the development of relations between Greece and Israel, which I have been leading in recent years, in high regard.”
 
Netanyahu said that following the conversation he was convinced that “we will complete the contract with Pfizer. This is very important news vis-à-vis bringing many vaccines to you, citizens of Israel. I hope we succeed.”
Israel already has a contract with another American company, Moderna Inc., to be among the first to obtain its coronavirus vaccine candidate, assuming it is effective and safe.
Moderna announced late Wednesday that it has enough data to begin its first planned interim analysis of its Phase III trial.
Both Pfizer and Moderna use messenger RNA (mRNA) technology that is designed to trigger an immune response without using pathogens, such as actual virus particles.
A report by the Coronavirus National Information and Knowledge Center published Wednesday said that, “If Moderna’s results are similar to those of Pfizer, it is likely that by the end of 2020, there will be at least two vaccines approved for use against the coronavirus."
Eve Young contributed to this report.


Tags Coronavirus vaccine Coronavirus in Israel Pfizer
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo After Erekat's death, it's time for new PA leadership to advance peace By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader It’s time for a female president By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy Can Jews on the Right, Left find common ground? – opinion By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef Biden faces challenges dealing with schism in American society – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Joan Ryan Cleansing the Labour Party of antisemitism, anti-Zionism and Corbyn By JOAN RYAN

Most Read

1 Jared Kushner, Melania Trump suggest time has come for Trump to concede
US President Donald Trump and senior adviser Jared Kushner leave the World Economic Forum, 2020.
2 Iran offers Arab states 'mafia deal' of security or punishment after Trump
L to R: Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. President Donald Trump, Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed wave and gesture from the White House balcony after a signing ceremony for the Abraham Accords. Septembe
3 Kamala Harris: We will restore aid to Palestinians, renew ties
Sen. Kamala Harris in the Russell Senate Office Building, June 24, 2020
4 Israeli minister warns of war if Biden returns to Iran Deal
Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden accepts the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination during a speech delivered for the largely virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention from the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., August 20, 2020
5 Did Trump's gamble on God not work? - Analysis
A camel outside the Old City sports a 'God Bless Trump' banner in celebration of the US President's declaration recognizing the city as Israel's capital.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by