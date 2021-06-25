The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Police thwart terrorist attack on Tel Aviv LGBTQ+ Pride parade

Police detectives detained a resident of Tel Aviv who was headed to the parade after he was found to be carrying a number of weapons.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, TZVI JOFFRE  
JUNE 25, 2021 11:32
TEL AVIV teems with Pride celebrants in pre-corona days: ‘It was two full weeks of a fun carnival. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)
TEL AVIV teems with Pride celebrants in pre-corona days: ‘It was two full weeks of a fun carnival.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)
Israel Police announced that they had thwarted an attempted terrorist attack on the Tel Aviv Pride parade, as thousands of people headed to the city to celebrate on Friday.
Police detectives detained a resident of Tel Aviv who was headed to the parade after he was found to be carrying a number of weapons, including a taser, nunchucks and steel chains, among other weapons.
The suspect will later be brought for a hearing to extend his arrest.
The parade, which usually draws crowds numbering in the hundreds of thousands, is expected to be smaller this year due to a renewed outbreak of the coronavirus and restrictions preventing foreign tourists from entering the country.
This will be the first time the parade has taken place in two years after it was canceled last year due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The parade will feature party trucks and DJs and will start at noon from Tel Aviv’s Bograshov Beach, ending at a huge party featuring performances by leading artists at Charles Clore Park. The parade will be somewhat shorter than the traditional route, which usually begins on Bograshov Street near Dizengoff Center.
Just hours before the parade, the Health Ministry announced that masks would be required in closed spaces starting at 12 p.m. 
Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz, a member of the LGBTQ+ community himself, addressed revelers on Twitter, writing "I ask the celebrants at the Pride events and everyone else: celebrate, have fun, but obey the directives - so that we maintain the routine of life as much as possible. Shabbat shalom. Happy Pride."


