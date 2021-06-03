The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Jerusalem Pride march sets out for first time in 2 years

Heavy police barriers were set up in Bloomfield Park near Liberty Bell Park in preparation for a counter-protest by the far-right Lehava organization.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
JUNE 3, 2021 16:39
People take part in a rally marking the annual Gay Pride Parade in Jerusalem, on June 3, 2021. (photo credit: NOAM REVKIN FENTON/FLASH90)
People take part in a rally marking the annual Gay Pride Parade in Jerusalem, on June 3, 2021.
(photo credit: NOAM REVKIN FENTON/FLASH90)
The Jerusalem March for Pride and Tolerance set out from Liberty Bell Park on its traditional route on Thursday morning for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began.
Participants faced difficulty reaching the event, with police holding up dozens of participants on King David Street and giving them conflicting instructions on how to arrive to the event. After Israel Police Jerusalem District Commander arrived at the scene with a photographer taking photos of him opening a police barrier for participants, participants were allowed to continue to the event where a number of participants were already waiting.
Heavy police barriers were set up in Bloomfield Park near Liberty Bell Park in preparation for a counter-protest by the far-right Lehava organization. Officers will work to prevent clashes and protect participants, while preserving freedom of expression and the right to protest.
An ad reportedly by Lehava on behalf of the counter-protest referred to the march as a “disgrace of Jerusalem,” “the dissolving of the natural family” and a “trampling of traditional Judaism.”
In 2015, a haredi man protesting against the march stabbed 16-year-old Shira Banki to death and wounded six others at the Jerusalem Pride march. Since then, security at the event has been tightened.
Thousands of police officers were stationed along the route of the march and in the area, in order to secure the event. A number of roads throughout the area were closed due to the event.
Police will also secure sites where participants of the march plan to celebrate later in the day.
Unlike most years, there will be no rally at the end of the march. Instead, everyone will go home or to a viewing party and watch a special Pride event broadcast on Facebook Live and the Open House’s YouTube channel.
The broadcast will include musical performances by artists from Jerusalem and throughout Israel and panels on burning topics in the LGBT community.
Last year, because of the cancellation of the march, Jerusalem and Tel Aviv held simultaneous rallies to mark Pride month.


