Police disperse mass party in Ben Shemen forest, dozens fined

As part of the nationwide efforts to enforce the coronavirus restrictions, police located and dispersed a mass party in Ben Shemen forest, issuing fines to dozens of participants who were not wearing masks and detaining the party's organizers, Israel Police announced on Friday.The party was reportedly attended by hundreds of teenagers, who, after noticing the police officers, starting chanting "cops! Put your masks on!"Police also found alcohol bottles and drugs suspected to be marijuana at the scene.While many managed to escape, some participants were fined for violating the restrictions and not wearing masks, and the party's organizers were detained for questioning.