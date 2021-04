pic.twitter.com/fxR1lDTwmC האלימות בירושלים | כוחות משטרה נערכים בשער שכם להמשך ההתפרעויות הערב בעיר @SuleimanMas1 April 22, 2021

Israel Police announced that they are ready to handle the expected increased activity at Damascus Gate in Jerusalem on Thursday night, N12 reported.The far-right organization Lehava is planning a march while Ramadan services on the Temple Mount continue.Sources confirmed to The Jerusalem Post that police searched cars and performed thorough security checks on civilians in the general vicinity of activity.