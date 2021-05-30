Police request Knesset give Ayelet Shaked a private security detail

The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 30, 2021 22:34
By instruction of Israeli police, Knesset Officer Yoav Griff announced on Sunday evening that Yamina MK Ayelet Shaked will receive a private security detail following her party's decision to work towards forming a unity government.


Tags ayelet shaked security unity Yamina
