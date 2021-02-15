Israel Elections: 62% of Left want Arabs in government - poll

The overwhelming majority of Israelis who define themselves as left-wing want the Joint Arab List to be part of the next government, while the Right is split about the far-right Otzma Yehudit Party, a new poll found on Monday.The survey, taken by Panels Research Research pollster Menachem Lazar, found that 62% of left-wingers want the Joint List in the government, 20% oppose it and 18% said they had no opinion. Among respondents self-defining as right-wing, 37% said they favored Otzma Yehudit joining the government, 31% oppose and 32% said they did not know.If elections would be held now, the Likud would get 29 seats, Yesh Atid 18, New Hope 14, Yamina 13, Joint List 9, Shaas 8, Yisrael Beytenu and United Torah Judaism 7 each, Labor 6, the Religious Zionist Party 5 and Meretz 4.Blue and White would not cross the 3.25% electoral threshold.
