Pope Francis remembers victims surrounding Mt. Meron tragedy

Pope Francis said he would remember the victims surrounding the Mount Meron tragedy and their families during a prayer in his noon address in St Peter's Square in the Vatican."With sadness, I express my closeness to the people of Israel for the incident last Friday on Mount Meron that caused the death of 45 people and numerous injuries," Francis said.Israeli media estimated that some 100,000 people attended the event on Friday, numbers that underscored a relaxing of coronavirus restrictions in a country that had sped ahead of others in its vaccination rollout.