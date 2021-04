"There is a possibility that the Indian coronavirus mutation is resistant to the coronavirus vaccine," coronavirus commissioner Prof. Nachman Ash said in an interview with Channel 12.

The comments were made after the Health Ministry said on Friday that five cases of the variant had been identified in Israel. The commissioner added that Israel has also not hit herd immunity yet, despite the vaccination campaign.