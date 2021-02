The young woman, from southern Israel, was rushed to Assuta Hospital in Ashdod over the weekend, where doctors diagnosed her as an active COVID-19 patient and notified her that the virus was the reason for the untimely death of her fetus.

The report noted that such cases are extremely rare, with only a few reported instances worldwide.

In the first such case to be recorded in Israel, a pregnant COVID-19 patient had a miscarriage, Kan reported.