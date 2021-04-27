Premature infant hospitalized with COVID19, mother refused vaccine

A 7-week-old infant, who was born prematurely, caught coronavirus and is currently hospitalized in serious condition at the ICU in Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba, Channel 13 News reported

Doctors suspect that the baby girl became infected with COIVD-19 through her mother, who refused to receive the vaccine.

Doctors reported that there has been a slight improvement in her condition, though the infant will remain at the ICU due to her very young age and low weight. She is currently receiving respiratory support.