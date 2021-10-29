President Herzog asks for forgiveness for Kafr Kassem massacre

President Isaac Herzog asked for forgiveness in the name of the State of Israel for the 1956 Kafr Kassem massacre in which 48 Arab-Israelis were shot dead by Border Police officers.

"The killing and harming innocent people is strictly forbidden. This must remain above all political controversy," said Herzog during a visit to Kafr Kassem on Friday. "I bow my head to the memory of the forty-nine dead, bow my head to you, their families, and to the residents of Kafr Kassem, and ask, in my name and in the name of the State of Israel - forgiveness."

"This is our opportunity - as a public - to say no to prejudice. This is our opportunity - as a human society, to strengthen what we have in common as citizens and neighbors," added Herzog. "This is not fate, this is a shared destiny. This is our opportunity to uproot discrimination and hatred."