Herzog: We cannot continue to live with Arab sector murders

President Isaac Herzog on Wednesday said that the country must immediately end the wave of murders in the Israeli-Arab sector.

Speaking from the Israel Bar Association in Tel Aviv, he said, "we cannot continue to live like this."

Herzog said we must engage in "an uncompromising struggle" against the wave of murders of Israeli-Arab citizens carried out by "terror groups against civilians which are acting like military groups" and "deciding who shall live and who shall die."

There are too many killings in the Israeli-Arab sector , day after day with innocent people being killed, he said.

The president went on to list off and name several individual recently murdered Israeli-Arabs and briefly told some of their stories.

A protest against the rising crime and violence in the Arab sector in Israel, Jaffa, Saturday, February 6, 2021. (credit: SASSONI AVSHALOM)

"We must be careful of how criticism of the legal establishment is voiced," he added.

Herzog said that we have had an unprecedented loss of faith between the different branches of the government in recent years.

At the same time, he said that the judicial branch must be open to improving, noting he knew that Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar was very committed to reaching the right balance between constructive criticism and respecting the judicial branch.

Herzog said that, "The legal establishment is at the heart of the country. The rule of law is one of the organizing principles of Israel. Jews pray" that the judicial branch will succeed in its work, and added that the independence of the judicial branch is a boon for Israel's international image and against international legal challenges.