President Rivlin: We will not stand by while Hamas is out of control

President Reuven Rivlin commented on Friday morning on last night’s rocket fire on southern Israel, saying, "Israelis living in the area around Gaza had another tough night, including serious damage to property. This morning, too, we are with them and full of appreciation for their resilience."We will not stand by while Hamas is out of control. The IDF will respond with force and determination, sortie after sortie, and will continue even if it requires patience and time," Rivlin continued. The president concluded his statement saying, "Fires, rockets and explosive balloons will not become routine. We put our faith in the IDF and its capabilities and are sure that it will not relent until quiet returns.”