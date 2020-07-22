Protesters block all entrances to Knesset - report

All the entrances to the Knesset were blocked Wednesday morning by protesters lying on the road, N12 reported.





The die-in protest came after thousands gathered Tuesday night in front of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residency on Jerusalem's Balfour Street, some demanding his resignation.





According to police, some 34 protesters have been arrested overnight for allegedly disrupting public order and assaulting police officers.





"Several dozen demonstrators gathered near the Knesset Complex, disrupting vehicular movement and blocking the road," Israel Police Spokesperson's Unit said Wednesday morning.





"Police forces are currently at the scene and are working on restoring the order and re-opening the roads."



