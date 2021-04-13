Protests intensify against Wright shooting, Chauvin trial - watch

The city of Minneapolis instituted curfews Monday night, as protesters gathered to decry the police shooting of Daunte Wright earlier in the day. Less than 10 miles away is the trial of Derek Chauvin, the police officer currently on trial for George Floyd's death. CNN reported that several pepper balls had been thrown by police towards protesters who had begun to advance towards the wall of officers. About 100 Minnesota National guard troops will be dispatched to Minneapolis, CBS reported.
A state of emergency was declared by Mayor Jacob Frey on Monday evening, and a curfew was extended, and is still in effect, until Tuesday at 6 a.m.The bullet fired by the police officer was ruled as a homicide, media outlets reported. The officer accidentally opened fire with her gun instead of her Taser. Earlier, Frey said the city council passed a motion to give command authority over the police department to the mayor's office after the fatal shooting. "The police chief needs to be fired immediately, in order to bring some semblence of justice," Nekima Levy Armstrong told CBS. Reuters contributed to this report.
Here’s a look at the protest outside the Brooklyn Center, MN Police Department. These people are here to protest the shooting death of 20-year-old Daunte Wright. pic.twitter.com/Bt2jXruo51— Robert Sherman (@RobertShermanTV) April 12, 2021
