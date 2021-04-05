The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Putin signs law allowing him to run for two more terms in Kremlin

By REUTERS  
APRIL 5, 2021 17:07
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law allowing him to run for two more terms in the Kremlin once his current term ends in 2024, a document posted on a government website showed on Monday.
The legislation, which could pave the way for Putin to stay in power until 2036 should he choose to do so and win re-election, reflects sweeping changes to the constitution that were brought in last year.
Netanyahu says trial is an attempt at a 'judicial coup'
Jailed Kremlin critic says he has fever, some inmates may have TB
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/05/2021 05:54 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: 1,452 students, 112 teachers infected
16-year-old hospitalized in Beersheba, doctors suspect rabies
Israeli deported from Egypt to Israel after bringing bullets into country
Police, IDF thwart arms smuggling attempt from Jordan
Clashes in Sudanese city of El Geneina kill 18 - medics
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/05/2021 01:42 PM
Coronavirus: Israel may already have herd immunity - Sheba
Kremlin says Russian military movements near Ukraine pose no threat
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/05/2021 12:43 PM
Labor board finds Amazon illegally fired activist workers - NYT
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/05/2021 12:39 PM
Japan fears COVID-19 variants are behind possible fourth wave
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/05/2021 12:17 PM
Yeshua: Netanyahu's orders to character assassinate Bennett, Shaked
Netanyahu trial: Yeshua said requests for positive articles back in 2012
Earthquake of magnitude 5.8 strikes North Island, New Zealand - EMSC
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/05/2021 11:00 AM
Sderot mayor turns down Knesset
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by