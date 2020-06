In accordance with the Health Ministry's guidelines on exposure, the municipality decided to close the kindergarten as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Disinfectant procedures and cleaning of the kindergarten will be conducted by municipal authorities early Thursday.

The Savion kindergarten in Raanana, north of Tel Aviv, will be closed Thursday after a mother of one of the children tested positive for the coronavirus earlier Wednesday, according to a report by Walla news.