Religious Zionist: Whoever takes Abbas' hand castrates Israeli ethos

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 2, 2021 09:34
"Whoever gives a hand to Abbas' 'outstretched hand' castrates - consciously or unconsciously - the most basic Israeli ethos," warned incoming Religious Zionist MK Orit Strock on Friday in response to a speech Thursday by Ra'am (United Arab List) head Mansour Abbas in which he stated that he was stretching out his arm toward coexistence within Israel.
"Whoever gives a hand to Abbas' 'outstretched hand' castrates - consciously or unconsciously - the most basic Israeli ethos and, on the way, kicks those Arabs who are willing to accept this ethos, enlist in the IDF, and work for a true partnership with the State of Israel," tweeted Strock.
Abbas delivered a speech in Hebrew in Nazareth on Thursday night, in an effort to reach out to Jewish Israelis, but he did not reveal his political plans.
“What unites us is stronger than what divides us,” he said. “The time has come for listening to others.”
Gil Hoffman contributed to this report.
