Rioters near Evyatar outpost put up flaming swastika

Palestinian rioters near the evacuated Evyatar outpost put up a flaming wooden Star of David with a swastika inside it during riots on Saturday night that have occurred on a nightly basis in recent months, according to Palestinian media.



▪️فعاليات الارباك الليلي تتواصل على جبل صبيح في بلدة بيتا جنوبي نابلس، وإشعال للإطارات المطاطية بالقرب من البؤرة الاستيطانية المقامة على أراضي الجبل. pic.twitter.com/DA3DC1ReLC August 14, 2021

The rioters have thrown explosives, lit fires and pointed laser lights at the abandoned outpost during the nightly riots.