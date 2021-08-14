The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Rioters near Evyatar outpost put up flaming swastika

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 14, 2021 23:30
Palestinian rioters near the evacuated Evyatar outpost put up a flaming wooden Star of David with a swastika inside it during riots on Saturday night that have occurred on a nightly basis in recent months, according to Palestinian media.
The rioters have thrown explosives, lit fires and pointed laser lights at the abandoned outpost during the nightly riots.
Blinken, Ghani discuss efforts to reduce violence in Afghanistan
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/14/2021 11:34 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: 5,868 new cases, 4.93% of tests positive
Biden administration plans for vaccine boosters, perhaps by fall
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/14/2021 09:12 PM
Russia says firefighting aircraft crashes in Turkey - report
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/14/2021 05:45 PM
Iran orders travel ban and shutdown amid COVID surge
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/14/2021 02:35 PM
At least 44 killed in Turkey flood as search for missing continues
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/14/2021 02:29 PM
Afghan president says consulting with local leaders, int'l partners
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/14/2021 01:20 PM
Lebanese c. bank head maintains innocence against corruption charges
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/14/2021 01:10 PM
Taliban capture Pul-e-Alam, 70 km from Kabul
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/14/2021 12:03 PM
US troops arrive in Afghan capital to assist evacuations
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/14/2021 10:11 AM
Biden speaks to Blinken, Austin and Sullivan on Afghanistan
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/14/2021 01:04 AM
Sen. McConnell says not late to prevent Taliban taking Kabul
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/14/2021 12:34 AM
US discusses need for Tunisia prime minister designate
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/14/2021 12:11 AM
US military base in Washington lifts lockdown
UN chief calls for immediate halt to Taliban offensive
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/13/2021 09:55 PM
