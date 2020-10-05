Rivlin speaks with Armenian president, hopes ambassador will return soon

President Reuven Rivlin spoke on Monday with the President of Armenia, Armen Sarkissian. The call was at the request of the Armenian president.The goal was to jumpstart dialogue between the two nations, after Armenia recalled its ambassador to Israel for consultations over Israeli arms sales to Azerbaijan. The call centered on dialog between the two countries and promoting relations between Israel and Armenia. The president expressed regret over the outbreak of violence in the region and the victims on both sides.He said the State of Israel has a long-standing relationship with Azerbaijan and that cooperation between the two countries is not directed against any party. He also emphasized that Israel is still interested in promoting relations with Armenia and is ready to assist on the humanitarian level.Rivlin further said that the country welcomes the opening of the Armenian embassy in Israel and hope that the Armenian ambassador will return soon. Fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan has been going on for nine days. This is the deadliest conflict in the South Caucasus region for more than 25 years.