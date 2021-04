The IDF confirmed a rocket was launched from Gaza shortly after emergency sirens were sounded in the Gaza border communities of Sderot, Ibim, and Nir Am on Thursday night.A video was later published by Yedidot Ahronot journalist Matan Tzuri documenting the rocket launch.At the time of this writing, no reports of injuries had been made.The rocket landed in an open area outside the city of Sderot, according to a city spokesperson.Unconfirmed reports pointed to Palestinian Islamic Jihad as having launched the projectile.