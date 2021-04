The IDF responded later Thursday night, striking targets belonging to the Hamas terrorist group throughout the Gaza Strip.



Rocket sirens were sounded in Sde Avraham, Holit, the Southern Gaza Strip border, Friday evening.One rocket landed in an open field, Israeli media reported.This comes after a rocket landed in an open area in Israeli territory earlier on Thursday evening, setting off rocket sirens in Sderot, Ibim and Nir Am in southern Israel.