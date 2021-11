Rocket sirens will be tested in Ashdod on Wednesday evening, with residents encouraged to drill entering shelters during the test.

Sirens will sound in Ashdod Rovas one, two, four and five at 7:05 p.m., Rovas eight, nine, 10, 13, 14 and 16 at 7:15 p.m., Rovas three, six and seven at 7:25 p.m., Rovas 11, 12, 15, 17, the Marina, City Center at 7:35 p.m. and in the northern industrial zone in Ashdod at 7:45 p.m.