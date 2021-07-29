The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Rockets hit Baghdad Green Zone hosting US embassy - security sources

Initial investigations indicate the rockets were targeting the US embassy but fell short.

By REUTERS  
JULY 29, 2021 11:59
SHI’ITE FIGHTERS launch a rocket last month during clashes with Islamic State on the outskirts of al-Alam, Iraq. (photo credit: REUTERS)
SHI’ITE FIGHTERS launch a rocket last month during clashes with Islamic State on the outskirts of al-Alam, Iraq.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
At least two rockets hit Baghdad's fortified Green Zone early on Thursday but caused no casualties, Iraqi security sources said.
One senior Iraqi security official said the rockets were launched from a mainly Shi'ite neighborhood in eastern Baghdad and initial investigations indicate the rockets were targeting the US embassy, but fell short.
One rocket landed in a parking lot inside the Green Zone and a second one hit a nearby empty area, said the sources.
Thursday's attack comes two days after US President Joe Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi sealed an agreement on Monday formally ending the US combat mission in Iraq by the end of 2021.
Prime Minister Kadhimi has been facing increasing pressure from Iran-aligned parties and paramilitary groups who oppose the US military role in the country.
US diplomats and troops in Iraq and Syria were targeted in three rocket and drone attacks earlier this month, including one in which at least 14 rockets hit an Iraqi air base hosting US forces. Two US service members were wounded.
While there were no immediate claims of responsibility for the attacks - part of a wave targeting US troops or areas where they are based in Iraq and Syria - analysts believed they were part of a campaign by Iranian-backed militias.
The Green Zone hosts foreign embassies and government buildings and is regularly the target of rockets fired by groups that US and Iraqi officials say are backed by Iran.


Tags Iran Iraq rockets US Embassy usa
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Roni Daniel: Israel's melting pot personified - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Likud MKs are pawns in Bibi’s game - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
David Klahr

Israel's government must act to save our children’s education - opinion

 By DAVID KLAHR
Emily Schrader

Iran must be banned from Olympics - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
NEW YORK CONSUL-GENERAL Ido Aharoni meets with ‘Jerusalem Post’ staffers yesterday

What is the State of Israel's diplomacy? - opinion

 By IDO AHARONI
Most Read
1

Harvard astronomer revolutionizes search for alien life with new project

Illustative photo of Galileo Galilei refracting through a telescope.
2

Coronavirus in Israel: What do we know about the 143 hospitalized people?

A technician collects swab samples for COVID-19, at a testing center run by the Tel Aviv municipality in cooperation with Tel haShomer hospital, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, on July 20, 2021.
3

Great Pyramid-sized asteroid to fly close to Earth

Asteroid illustrative
4

Texas looking into divestment from Unilever over Ben & Jerry’s boycott

A woman holds Ben & Jerry's ice cream at her home in Jerusalem on July 19, 2021.
5

Israel to become first in world to test Oravax oral COVID-19 vaccine

Pills

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by