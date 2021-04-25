Rocket launched from Gaza into Israeli territory, no injuries reported

A rocket was launched from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory Sunday night, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit reported.
The rocket landed in an open field between Netiv HaAsara and Kibbutz Erez, Ynet reported. No injuries or damaged property were reported. The IDF is reportedly investigating another rocket launched into an open area. This is a developing story.
