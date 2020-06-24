Rouhani: Iran is ready for talks if US apologizes over nuclear pact

U.S. President Donald Trump pulled out of the pact between Iran and six world powers in 2018 and reimposed sanctions - saying the agreement did not do enough to contain Tehran's missile program and regional influence.

"We have no problem with talks with the U.S., but only if Washington fulfills its obligations under the nuclear deal, apologies and compensates Tehran for its withdrawal from the 2015 deal," Rouhani said in a televised speech.

